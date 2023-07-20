16-Year-Old Dies Weeks After Being Pulled From Roosevelt Park Pool

Officials announced that the teen who was pulled out of Roosevelt Park Pool in early June has died.
Officers responded to the pool for a water rescue just after 12:30 pm on June 7.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said once police were on the scene, they located several young people who had somehow gotten into the pool when it was closed.
Worley said the teeN made his way to the deep end of the pool and did not come back up.
Medics arrived and immediately began performing CPR before taking the teen to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities revealed that the teen died on June 29. At this time, homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt
Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy
Report: Teenager From Maryland Shot & Killed While Vacationing In Puerto Rico
-
Lil Durk Released After Spending A Week In The Hospital For Dehydration
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday's Orioles Game
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He's Expecting A Child
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]