Report: Teenager From Maryland Shot & Killed While Vacationing In Puerto Rico

A Maryland teen vacationing in Puerto Rico has died after he was shot on a beach following an altercation.
According to Police, Tommy Grays III, a rising junior known as “Trey” at James Hubert Blake High School in Montgomery County, was shot on Isla Verde beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
NBC Washington also reports the 17-year-old’s stepfather was shot in the face and remained hospitalized as of last Friday.
Police said Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, 23, turned himself in Friday morning, six days after he was identified as a suspect.
Grays’ high school is now offering grief resources and other support.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards
The Music Of Whitney Houston To Be Featured At The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra This July
This U.S. State Just Officially Banned TikTok… Will Maryland Be Next?
-
Ayesha Curry Sells Wine Brand for $20M: “We Dedicate Its Future To Fearless Women”
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh's Passing
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
List: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Baltimore Area
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)