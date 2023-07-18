92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Chocolate goddess Normani and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf are officially an item. And the internet is loving it.

While celebrating the nuptials of Metcalf’s teammate, Tyler Lockett, the Normani dropped a picture of her and her boyfriend on her Instagram story. The two were sun-kissed, hugged up, and infectiously in love. The moment has gone viral since the initial story was posted over the weekend.

Since 2022, rumors have swirled about a budding relationship between the “Wild Side” singer and Metcalfe. In June 2022, sources reported the two dining together at a California restaurant. Neither Metcalf nor the sexy songstress commented on their status at the time.

Over one year later, however, this new social post makes the couple officially an item. They go together, real bad. Normani, age 27, and Metcalf, age 25, are the next “it couple” to watch.

In the IG story, Normani rocked a sleek black dress with cut-out sheer panels. Normani is glowing. Standing beside her boo, Normani donned a French manicure and sparkling jewelry.

Black seems a staple color in Normani’s closet. The Atlanta-born singer often wears it to social affairs.

Here she rocks black with a hooded collar and deep neckline.

While attending the Versace show in 2022, she chose a black sexy leather mini dress.

And the gworls are still talking about the exaggerated two-piece black gown Normani wore to the 2022 Met Gala. Designed by Christian Siriano, the look gave everything it needed to give.

It is obvious that Normani makes everything look good – including her new boyfriend.

See her Instagram story reported on The Grape Juice below. Aren’t Normani and DK cute?

RELATED

Normani Shows Off Her Killer Bod At Doja Cat’s Birthday Party

5 Times Normani’s Chiseled Abs Were A Work Of Art

Normani Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Birthday

New Couple Alert: Normani Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Boyfriend DK Metcalf was originally published on hellobeautiful.com