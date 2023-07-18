92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

The Money & Mortgage Queen

Business Description: “Credit rebuilding, residential and commercial loans, business structure, funding, and credit.”

Business Website: www.mymortgagequeen.com

Sister’s Tag and Title

Business Description: “Don’t waste your day at the MVA, come to Sister’s Tag and Title.”

Business Website: https://sisterstagntitle.wixsite.com/sisters/contact

Vivid Threads

Business Description: “Vivid Threads, where imagination comes to life.”

Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-18-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com