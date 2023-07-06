Jennifer Hudson & Common are Dating?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Common sure knows how to bag ’em! After dating beautiful, successful women like Tiffany Haddish, Erykah Badu and Angela Rye, the newest woman on his arm seems to be singer Jennifer Hudson.

The two were recently spotted overseas in London to see the Tony-winning musical, “A Strange Loop.” According to reports, the two arrived in London separately, but posed for pictures backstage with the musical’s cast after the show.

Jennifer and Common have actually been spotted out together on several occasions. Jennifer even gave the rapper an Instagram shoutout for his birthday, and he returned the love when he took to his Instagram to show support for her talk show.

When asked about the dating rumors, Common didn’t confirm whether they were dating but said, “I’ve always been inspired by her … She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope man.”

That sounds like they’re an item, but maybe we’re jumping the gun.