Nicki Minaj’s Neighbors Allegedly Start Petition to Remove Her from Community

Uh-oh, there’s trouble in the Hidden Hills. After purchasing a new home in the exclusive California community, Nicki Minaj’s neighbors have seemingly started a petition to get her and her family removed from their hood.

According to reports, the petition was started by a woman named Beverly Bardan, who wrote the following in the petition’s bio:

“Nicki Minaj and her husband, registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, have purchased a house in our neighborhood of Hidden Hills at 5510 Jed Smith Rd. Kennet Petty is a level 3 sex offender, convicted for the attempted rape of a 16 year old girl, and has a high likelihood to reoffend. He was also found guilty for killing a man. He is currently under house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California as law demands it.”

The petition goes on to say:

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns. It would lead to children and women being a target. We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

Although the petition was started last year, it’s garnered about 500 signatures and the Queen of Rap has yet to respond to it at this time. However, the couple has launched a lawsuit against the state of New York claiming that the state never notified Petty that he’s still considered a sex offender under their guidelines.