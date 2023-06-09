Two Killed In I-95 Crash

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Two people were killed following a Thursday afternoon crash on I-95.

Maryland State Police say Dennis English, Jr., 45, of Baltimore, was behind the wheel of a GMC SUV that collided head on with a Subaru SUV driven by 64-year-old John Mastropietro, of New Jersey.

Witnesses told investigators English was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crossed two lanes.

The car eventually went airborne and overturned across the northbound guardrail.

English and Mastropietro both died from their injuries. Two others riding with Mastropietro at the time were also injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

