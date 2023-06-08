Kanye West Spazzes About Removing Jay Z’s Verse On ‘Donda’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that Kanye West is about to cause more friction in the relationship with Jay Z….or maybe not! Hell, Jay might not even be bothered.

In a “leaked” documentary for Ye’s ‘Donda’ album, it shows scenes of Ye previewing songs off his album, being posted up in front of his childhood home and even a behind the scenes look of when he turned the Mercedez Benz stadium in Atlanta into a studio. One of the scenes that has everyone shocked was when Ye is walking back and forth in a locker room yelling on the phone about removing verses off his album if they were not at the live album playback, including Jay Z’s.

“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off. I’m taking JAY-Z verse, I’m taking — if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.”

If you’ve listened to the finalized ‘Donda’ album, you know that Jay Z’s verse was not the only guest feature removed. DaBaby replaced Jay Z’s verse, but Chris Brown, Pusha T, Kid Cudi and Soulja Boy had their verses removed from the album.