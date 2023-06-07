Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st

The Maryland State Gas Tax will increase on July 1st. The 10% increase will raise Maryland’s gas tax to 47 cents per gallon, making it one of the highest in the country.
Since 2013, Maryland’s gas tax has been tied to inflation, unless the governor and legislators intervene. According to some estimates, the average Maryland driver could pay $366 per year.
What is the Gas Tax? A gas tax is commonly used to describe the variety of taxes levied on gasoline at both the federal and state levels, to provide funds for highway repair and maintenance, as well as for other government infrastructure projects. These taxes are levied in a few ways, including per-gallon excise taxes, excise taxes imposed on wholesalers, and general sales taxes that apply to the purchase of gasoline. Definition provided by taxfoundation.org
