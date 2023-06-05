New “227” Area Code To Appear On Maryland Phones Beginning June 14

The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Monday that a new area code will soon appear on Maryland phones.
Beginning June 14, telephone customers in the current 240 and 301 area code regions who request new service, or an additional line, may be assigned a number in the 227 area code.
The 240/301/227 area code region will serve all or portions of Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Bowie, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Hagerstown, Potomac, Silver Spring, Waldorf, Wheaton, and some additional smaller communities.
Additionally, the Maryland Public Service Commission said the new code will not require any changes to the way calls are dialed, aside from using the new area code when necessary.
