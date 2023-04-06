Wildfire In Owings Mills Is The Largest Battled In Maryland In Over 50 Years

Yesterday marked the second-day fire crews battled a wildfire fire in Owings Mills. While crews battled the hot spots, dozens of families were evacuated.
Officials said around 700 acres were burned because of the wildfire.
Fire officials said battling a brush fire of about four or five acres is more typical, however, on Tuesday afternoon they were called to an eight-alarm fire due to how fast the fire was expanding in Owings Mills.
Fire officials said they have not battled a fire this large in 50-plus years. Additionally, around 30 families were displaced and multiple surrounding jurisdictions were called in to help.
At midnight Wednesday, Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund said crews got control of about 95% of the fire. Crews had to utilize every single resource imaginable since no fire hydrants were near.
“In addition to the ATV’s we have behind us, we have brush trucks that he was talking about that are pickup trucks with hose lines on them. We also have what are called ‘tankers’, and those tankers will carry anywhere from 2,500 gallons to 5,000 gallons,” Rund said.
Baltimore County Fire stated that all evacuated families can return to their homes and that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor the area for an extended period of time.
