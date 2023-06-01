Woman Killed, Three Injured In Head On Crash In Hanover

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland State Police said a Baltimore woman was killed and three people were hospitalized in a head-on crash overnight in Hanover.

Police said impaired driving may have been a factor in the crash, which happened around 2:45 a.m. on Maryland Route 295 at Arundel Mills Boulevard.

Officials believe 33-year-old Brittany Sherlock was driving an SUV north in the southbound lanes of Md. 295 when she crashed head-on into another SUV driven by 62-year-old Marien Haider.

Police said both women are from Baltimore.

Haider was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car with her, a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were taken to Shock Trauma, as was Sherlock.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear at this time.

