1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony In Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore Police said a one-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-story balcony Tuesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.

Police said the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Due to the child’s condition, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

