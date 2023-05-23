Raz B Hospitalized In Atlanta

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re sending our prayers up for singer/reality tv star, Raz B. Over the weekend, he reportedly recanted his story about being molested by music executive and cousin, Chris Stokes. He took to his instagram saying, ” was abused by bro brother , and others They all used and abused me like a rag doll! By the time my cousin took custody over me ,I Was a mess. He was not my enemy, I focused all my pain, frustration and anger built up from my past, and took it out on my cousin , and I never understood why. Maybe because b2k broke up and he was no longer in my life, chris was never my pain he was my protector, my peace and my friend. People like Steve and the terrible things in Cleveland I told him about, Ricky forcing me to do things , Those are things I should have dealt with , like all the monsters in my life that actually did these things to me. Chris was never that guy I made the world think he was I Remember why My cousin fought so hard to save me because I needed (Chris) , And then I attacked the only person who helped me . It’s time let the world Kmow the truth.”

Some wondered if that was REALLY Raz sharing that info after being so adament about what had happened to him for over a decade. Well, this morning we found out that the B2K member has been hospitalized. His brother, Ricardo, took to social media to update his fans about what is currently going on with Raz.

Whatever is going on with Raz, we pray that he will be okay.