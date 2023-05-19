Social Activist, NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes Away At 87

Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown has passed away. He was 87.
Jim Brown is considered by many to be the greatest football player to ever live.
Brown, a prominent civil rights leader, was the NFL’s MVP in 1965. He rushed for 12,312 yards in his 9-year career. He had 106 rushing touchdowns, 126 total touchdowns, and 15,549 all-purpose yards.
From Newsday.com:
A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night with his wife, Monique, by his side.
Brown led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 and retired in his prime after the ’65 season to become an actor. He appeared in more than 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”
To see the entire Newsday report, [click here].
