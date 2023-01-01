Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.

We look back at some of the greats who passed away in 2023.

Brandon Smiley, the son of Rickey Smiley has passed away. Brandon is Rickey’s oldest son with his mother Brenda. He also has a daughter named Storm.

Rickey took to social media to announce the news.

Keep reading below to learn more about the notable Black people we’ve lost in 2023…

