Report: LGBTQ Flag Stolen From Baltimore Church, Police Investigating

Published on May 18, 2023

Top view of the rainbow flag or LGBT flag on a cement floor.

Source: boonstudio / Getty

Baltimore City police are investigating a larceny after an LGBTQ flag was stolen from a church in Midtown.

According to reports, around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday officers were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street to investigate a larceny.

On the scene, they were told that an LGBTQ flag was stolen from the side of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Police said this incident is not being treated as a hate crime.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

