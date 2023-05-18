Report: LGBTQ Flag Stolen From Baltimore Church, Police Investigating

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City police are investigating a larceny after an LGBTQ flag was stolen from a church in Midtown.

According to reports, around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday officers were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street to investigate a larceny.

On the scene, they were told that an LGBTQ flag was stolen from the side of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Police said this incident is not being treated as a hate crime.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

