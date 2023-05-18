Report: LGBTQ Flag Stolen From Baltimore Church, Police Investigating

Baltimore City police are investigating a larceny after an LGBTQ flag was stolen from a church in Midtown.
According to reports, around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday officers were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street to investigate a larceny.
On the scene, they were told that an LGBTQ flag was stolen from the side of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Police said this incident is not being treated as a hate crime.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Dwyane Wade Moved His Family Out Of Florida Over State’s LGBTQ Policies
Restricting Racial Equality, LGBTQ Lessons In Schools Is Only Popular With Republicans, Research Shows
Black & PRIDE: LGBTQ+ In Hip-Hop & R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
-
The Thirst Is Real: Twitter Asking Ice Spice “Where Yo Mom At?” After Photo of Her Momma Goes Viral
-
Finesse 2Tymes Breaks Down His ’90 Days’ Mixtape And Having Zero Regrets
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Lizzo Postpones Shows Over Health Concerns, Fans Worried Baltimore May Be Next