As transgender rights continue to increase in importance when it comes to current events, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade has made it a personal mission to be fully invested in the cause given that he’s currently raising his trans daughter, Zaya Wade.

However, it looks like the Wades won’t be raising anything in the state of Florida moving forward following the state’s latest discriminatory LGBTQ policies.

Amanda and JeremiahLikeTheBible discuss recent headlines that claim Wade and fam have decided to move their family out of Florida to protest the state’s aforementioned laws signed into order by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis back in March 2022. The specific cause for concern is the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill that recently expanded its restrictions up to 12th grade on lessons that teach about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Listen to Dwyane Wade’s full reaction below, in addition to what your hosts had to say on behalf of The Amanda Seales Show:

Dwyane Wade Moved His Family Out Of Florida Over State’s LGBTQ Policies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com