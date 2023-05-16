McCormick Offering Free Old Bay Tattoos

McCormick said tat my name on it so I know it’s real! The company has teamed up with The Baltimore Tattoo Museum to offer free Old Bay tattoos in celebration of Preakness week. You can grab your free tat Tuesday, May 16th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who stops by the event to get tatted can enter for a chance to win two platinum VIP tickets to Preakness next Saturday, with access to Preakness Live featuring Bruno Mars.
The company said the three custom-designed tattoo options feature crabs, crab mallets and the iconic Old Bay logo with a Black-eyed Susan, Maryland’s state flower.
You getting tatted?
