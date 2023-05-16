Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy was arrested over the weekend for allegedly pulling a gun out and threatening his girlfriend.

According to TMZ, his girlfriend has filed docs asking for a restraining order against the rapper.

Sources said he was arrested Saturday following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Police said it escalated to the point where Glizzy grabbed a firearm and made a threat. The incident happened on Saturday around 9 a.m.

Glizzy took off after the argument. He was tracked down and arrested around 6 p.m.

He was booked on a felony charge of making criminal threats.

According to records, he was released after about 4 hours behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Police did not find a gun on Shy when he was arrested and he denied ever threatening the girlfriend.

