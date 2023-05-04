Baltimore City Schools To Offer Five-Day Summer Programs For Students

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen announced Thursday that Baltimore City Schools will offer five-day summer programs.

Cohen agreed to a compromise with city schools that will allow students to participate in field trips on Fridays that will expand programming beyond the previous Monday through Thursday schedule.

In the plan named “Field Trip Fridays,” Cohen outlined a potential source of funding to support transportation, food, and admission for experiential learning for children.

In a statement, Cohen said:

“Our children deserve a safe, joyful summer filled with quality programming. Working parents should not have to worry about finding childcare on Fridays. As a former teacher, I also understand the stress our educators are under. By working together, we found a win-win.”

Additionally, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success will collaborate with the City’s Trauma Informed Care Taskforce to host a listening tour with teens, aiming to identify activities and destinations that appeal to them.

“We know that when young people have meaningful opportunities, they stay safe and out of trouble,” Cohen added.

Cohen also shared that the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development will provide over 7,000 summer jobs for Baltimore youth and Recreation and Parks will offer summer camps with increased hours.

