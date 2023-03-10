Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return This Summer

The Baltimore County Farmers Market is returning this summer to the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
Beginning June 7 until Oct. 25, the farmers market will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Additionally, there will be special dates and times during the Maryland State Fair.
Parking is free and there will be fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, cheese, ice cream, and wine.
Click here for more information.
