Detectives from Rockville City and Montgomery County, Maryland, responded to College Gardens Elementary School on Monday after three students became ill after finding a container of blue items that they mistook for candy.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Three seven-year-old students ate the items and then felt dizzy, prompting them to seek medical attention from the school nurse, who then called EMS. The students were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution.
Investigators believe the items may have contained a methamphetamine-related drug, such as Adderall, ecstasy, or Molly, based on the toxicology of some of the victims. All of the students have been released from the hospital and are now in the care of their parents. The investigation is still going on.
READ MORE:
- Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
- Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill Are Coming To Baltimore This Summer
- Three 7-Year-Olds Hospitalized After Mistaking Meth For Candy At School
- Baltimore County Police To Give Away Steering Wheel Locks To Hyundai Owners Amid Rising Thefts
- Baltimore County Public Schools Recommends Closing Golden Ring Middle School
- Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland
- Baltimore Ravens To Host Family Movie Night At M&T Bank Stadium Next Month
- Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools
- New Maryland Law To Provide $20K Stipend For Student Teachers Who Commit To Staying In The State
- Here’s How You Can Get A Discount On Your Water Bill In Baltimore City
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Three 7-Year-Olds Hospitalized After Mistaking Meth For Candy At School was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby