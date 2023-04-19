Metro Boomin Confirms Working With Future On New Collab Album

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After years of teasing a collaborative album, Metro Boomin and Future are finally going to be going into the lab to cook up an LP to keep heads nodding, booties shaking and necks snapping.

On Tuesday (April 18), the super producer from St. Louis shared an image of his Coachella set. He shared it with the Toxic King and in the caption dropped the bomb that their fans have been waiting to hear for years. Metro Boomin wrote, “After a 10+ year journey it was surreal to perform @coachella in front of 20k+ with my brother @future Metro Pluto album otw ”

That Metro Pluto album is bound to do big numbers, b.

The announcement comes a month after Metro Boomin told Flaunt magazine that he “would definitely bet” on a duet album with Future dropping sometime this year. Though that wasn’t exactly a confirmation so much as it was a confident prediction, it now seems like the project will indeed be happening and their fans can’t wait to see what they serve up once they get out the kitchen.

Real talk, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before these two churned out an entire project together after Future let the world know that “If young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you.” You don’t ride for someone like that and not break bread together. Just sayin’.

How many cuts into the album is in the can or whether or not the project is even officially underway is anyone’s guess, but best believe heads will be streaming the sh*t out that joint once it hits platforms later this year.

Are you excited about the Metro Pluto project? Let us know in the comments section below.

