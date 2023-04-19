600 Pound NASA Satellite Expected To Fall To Earth Today

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lets talk about the big ole elephant in the sky… An old 600 pound NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth Wednesday and as crazy and scary as this sounds experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger. Experts say the satellite should burn up upon return, but some parts are expected to survive. So the question a lot of people have wondered, can the broken pieces cause harm? The space agency said in a statement the risk of anyone on Earth being harmed by plunging satellite pieces is “low” about 1-in-2,467.

So I guess we’ll just sit back and sip our tea until the touchdown (bites nails).