Baltimore County Set To Give Away Trees In Honor Of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, Baltimore County is offering residents free native trees.
With a limited supply of 500 trees, residents must order them online.
They will be available for pickup at Agricultural Center Farm Park in Cockeysville on Earth Day weekend, April 21 and 22.
Additionally, residents can get up to two trees each.
If you are interested, make sure you have enough space in their yard – about 20 to 30 feet of space for each tree.
The available trees are hackberry, persimmon, pin oak, redbud, river birch, serviceberry, slippery elm, sugar maple, sycamore, and white oak.
Click here for more information.
