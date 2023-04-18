Report: BWI Airport Experiencing Mass Delays. Southwest Grounds Flights Nationwide

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has lifted a pause on Southwest Airline departures.
Earlier this morning, southwest reported “intermittent technology issues” which caused flights to be grounded nationwide.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
At this time, 147 Southwest flights remain delayed with one cancellation.
The pause has been fully canceled.
Stay with us for any updates.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Here’s How You Can Bring A Friend For Free On Southwest Airlines
Amid Southwest Cancellations, Nina Turner Blames Pete Buttigieg For Airlines’ Woes
Southwest Flight Attendants Protest Outside Of BWI Airport
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Azriel Clary's Sister, A'iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To "Entice" R. Kelly