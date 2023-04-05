Here’s How You Can Bring A Friend For Free On Southwest Airlines

Travel season is upon us and Southwest wants to make sure you won’t have to travel alone this summer!
The airline is allowing eligible travelers to bring a friend for FREE on their flights, but you have to act fast and I mean REALLY fast.
Southwest Airlines is awarding a promotional Companion Pass to Rapid Rewards members through April 5 to those who follow a few instructions.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Register for the promotion.
- Purchase a Southwest flight (either one roundtrip or two one-ways) before 11:50 pm CDT on April 5.
- Travel before May 24.
Once completed, you’ll be awarded a limited-time Companion Pass for your favorite travel partner.
The promotional pass will allow the companion to fly for free (excluding taxes and fees) on an unlimited number of flights between August 15 and September 30.
“Now more than ever, Customers are looking to get the most loyalty value from their purchases,” Jonathan Clarkson, VP of marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. “We’re continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members, especially with this unique way to earn the coveted Companion Pass. It’s a great way for them to experience the value and many perks of our award-winning loyalty program, as well as our legendary Hospitality.”
For more information, click here.
