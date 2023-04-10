This Year’s March Madness Attributed To Maryland’s Best Month In Sports Betting

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission announced Monday that sports betting in Maryland set a new record last month with $5.3 million in contribution to the state’s coffers!
Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks handled $385.9 in wagers last month, with retail handling $15.7 million and mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting at $370.2 million
.”There are a few events on the calendar that really drive sports wagering participation, and the NCAA basketball tournament every March is right at the top of that list,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin in a statement. “This was the first time that mobile wagering on March Madness was available in Maryland, and as our market continues to mature we’re pleased to see it generate a strong contribution to education funding.”
Additionally, sportsbooks paid out $323.9 million in prize wins. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.
