J. Cole’s ‘Dreamville Festival’ To Be Streamed Live

This weekend, J. Cole and his Dreamville family are returning home for his annual ‘Dreamville’ Festival in Raleigh, NC. This two-day festival will feature performances from Usher, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Drake, Summer Walker, Glorilla, Waka Flocka, Mario, Burna Boy and more.

While the tickets for this festival quickly sold out, there are many folks that still want to be apart of the action. Thanks to Amazon, those of us who not be taking down 95 South, we will still be able to get in on the action. Amazon Music’s Twitch channel will be streaming the performances live.

You can get more info HERE.