Several People Killed In Multiple-Car Crash On I-695 Near Security Blvd

Published on March 22, 2023

Several people have been killed in a multi-car crash on 695 per the Maryland State Police. Officials said lanes are closed in both at the Inner loop prior to Exit 17 Security Boulevard. As we get more details we will keep you updated.

