Nicki Minaj Claims People Are Being Paid To Hate On Her

Just when we thought the Nicki Minaj Hate Train was coming to a hault, it seems that folks STILL have a problem with The Queen of Rap. As we all know, Nicki Minaj was dragged through the mud when it was alleged that she was harrasing and threatening someone in the sexual assault case against her husband. She was dragged through the mud for beefing with Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Cardi B. Hell, she was even talked about when she supported up and coming female artist. Every day, it seems that someone has problem with The Barb! Could it be that for such a long time Nicki Minaj monopolized the female rap game? Has it gotten to the point where record labels and managers are paying folks to post hate tweets about the rapper?
During a recent LIVE with “It’s Onsite”, Nicki Minaj shared her thoughts on people being paid to hate on her.
Nicki Minaj says record labels are paying for viral tweets dissing her. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/G1tqWWQK1R
— Cuntology 🤷🏽♀️ (@Bardiology_) March 8, 2023
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I mean, how much can one take? Is Nicki Minaj that great that they have to attack everything she do? Let the Queen be!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation