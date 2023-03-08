Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M

Big Bag Metro.
Metro Boomin, the super producer in the hip-hop world, has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog publishing rights for $70 million.
According to reports from TMZ, Shamrock Capital closed the deal on Tuesday. In the deal, they secured some well-known hits including “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos and “Congratulations” by Quavo and Post Malone along with others.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Most recently, Dr. Dre also sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $200 million.
The sale comes on the heels of the success on his latest album “HEROES & VILLAINS” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE..
Justin Bieber Sells His Music Catalog For $200M
Musicians That Made Millions Off Selling Their Music Catalog
Future Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog To Influence Media Partners
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation