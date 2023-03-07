Baltimore Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The two sides were unable to agree to terms before the franchise tag deadline this afternoon.

Jackson can talk and negotiate with teams on contracts, however, unless he can negotiate a contract with another team, his salary for next year will be $32 million with the Ravens.

“Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”

Each NFL team is limited to one franchise tag per offseason and a player can be franchised three times by the same team.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS..