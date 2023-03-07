HomeLocal

Morgan State University Hiring For Campus Officers

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Morgan State University

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Morgan State University will be hosting a job fair this Thursday, March 9 for new campus officers.

The fair will be held at the Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall and the first session is scheduled for 10 a.m.

There is a second session scheduled for 5 p.m.

For those interested, click here for more information.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet

Howard County To Offer Additional Funding For Eviction Prevention

92Q Baltimore Job Fair: Presented by Maryland Health Connection, Wed, March 29th

More from 92 Q
Close