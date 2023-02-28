On Air

92Q Baltimore Job Fair – Presented by Maryland Health Connection, Wed, March 29th

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Presented By Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
  • Date/time: March 29th, 8:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Doubletree by Hilton Hotel
  • Address: Baltimore North - Pikesville, 1726 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville, , Pikesville, MD 21208, MD, 21208

Special Thanks To Our Co-Sponsors
Fulton Bank NAVY Baltimore City Police Department
Wooldawn Motor Coac, Inc Future Care Baltimore County Public Schoolss
