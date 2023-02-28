Maryland To Reimburse Benefits To Victims Of SNAP Fraud

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you were one of the victims who’s SNAP benefits were stolen, you will soon be reimbursed by the state.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services is aiming to help 3,800 victims. More than $2.5 million was stolen in SNAP benefits.

“These benefits are critical for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable residents and it was imperative that we move immediately to help restore faith in their services and help make them whole,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We want to thank all of our partners, under the leadership of the Maryland Department of Human Services—from the Maryland legislature, advocacy groups, federal agency and congressional delegation members—for working with us to swiftly enact this plan of action.”

Additionally, Maryland was the first in the United States to submit and be approved for a reimbursement plan.

The state can use federal funds to replace SNAP benefits stolen by EBT card skimming between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept.30, 2024.

The department is also taking steps to improve security including allowing card locks and a new text/email system that will allow car holders to know when their card is being used.

The DHS expects that affected households will be able to file a reimbursement claim as soon as mid-March.

