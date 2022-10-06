Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent.

According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing.

“Law enforcement is seeing a brazen and insidious form of fraud that is impacting some of the most vulnerable groups in America, including senior citizens, individuals in low-income households, and disabled persons,” police said in a statement.

Criminals are specifically targeting SNAP/food stamp benefits.

“An account takeover occurs when a criminal gains unauthorized access to a legitimate recipient’s account and changes the banking information where the victim’s benefits are being routed or requests a new EBT card and then routes it to an address that the criminal controls in order to reroute benefits away from the victim,” according to a press release.

If you or someone you know becomes a victim, here are some steps to take to report fraudulent activity. Fraud reports of any kind may be filed with the USDA Office of Inspector General or to the State of Maryland.

Call the USDA Office of Inspector General: (800) 424-9121 (202) 690-1622 (202) 690-1202 (TDD)

Write: United States Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General PO Box 23399 Washington, DC 20026-3399

You can also click here to submit a complaint online.

To report to the Maryland Department of Human Services, click here. A complaint may also be made by calling the Department of Human Services and selecting the Welfare Fraud hotline option at 1-800-332-6347.

Remember to monitor card activity and report any transactions you do not recognize as your own.