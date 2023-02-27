Maryland Lawmakers To Push For $15 Minimum Wage To Begin This Year

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Some of the hardest workers in Maryland could be getting a raise by this fall.

State lawmakers are set to debate this morning on increasing Maryland’s minimum wage this year rather than in 2025.

House Bill 549, also known as the “Fair Wage Act” would give Maryland workers a $15 minimum wage that would begin this October.

Currently, Maryland’s minimum wage is $ 13.25 an hour for companies with more than 15 employees. For smaller businesses, it is $12.80 an hour.

Additionally, the bill also includes an inflation buster. This means that beginning in 2025, all future wage increases would be tied to the Maryland Area Consumer Price Index.

NOTE: If annual inflation is zero or negative, the minimum wage would stay the same the following year. If the six-month change in unemployment is negative, the state’s Board of Public Works could suspend a wage increase for a year.

Governor Wes Moore will host a community roundtable on minimum wage at noon today before the hearing on the ‘Fair Wage Act’ which is set for 1 p.m.

