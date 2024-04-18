Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Come on down! The MGM National Harbor is set to host The Price is Right Live interactive stage show this fall.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 at 4 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 19 at 9 a.m. Click here for more info.

Alongside the Celebrity Host, randomly selected contestants can play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase.

Audience members can win anything from appliances and electronics to dream vacations.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: