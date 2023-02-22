A Four Day Work Week Could Be Coming To Maryland

Oh, what a happy day for Marylanders! (Maybe) A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland.
The new bill that was introduced to state lawmakers earlier this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened work week without cutting pay and benefits.
Businesses that make the shift with at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to 32 could get a state tax credit under the program.
Additionally, the bill also encourages state and municipal government agencies to implement a shorter work week and report their results.
Employers can opt to participate in the state-sponsored experiment for up to two years. The entire program will phase out in 2028 and will provide up to $750,000 in tax credits per year that will be overseen by the Maryland Department of Labor.
Hearings on the bill are expected to come in March. If signed into law, the program would go into effect July 1.
What are your thoughts on a shorter work week?
