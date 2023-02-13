HomeAM Clique

Nia Long Confesses To 30-Year Old Boyfriend While In High School

Remember when you were in High School and you would see some of the girls have these older guys (mostly out of high school), pull up to the school to pick them up or even see them together at the prom? I think it’s safe to say that everyone has. They were between the ages of 16-18, but the boyfriends were definitely years older. Well, it seems that Nia Long can relate.

In an interview that has resurfaced from about 6 years ago, Nia Long, admitted to having a 30-year old boyfriend while in high school. You ready for the kicker, her mother consented to the relationship. Watch the clip below.

It seems that Nia Long beeeeeen bad, but having a 30 year old boyfriend while in high school is a little weird. What would they have in common? All that someone that young could offer a 30 year old is her body, right? I don’t thnk any father that was present would allow anything like this to go down at all. He was definitely giving pedophile vibes.

