Baltimore Company Recalls Hundreds Of Food Products Due To Possible Contamination

A Baltimore company has recalled than 400 food products following a possible Listeria contamination. The US Food and Drug Administration reported that Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products. Per the FDA ALL recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023. Thankfully no illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm EST. Check out some of the products recalled below,