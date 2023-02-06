HomeB'more

Baltimore Company Recalls Hundreds Of Food Products Due To Possible Contamination

A Baltimore company has recalled than 400 food products following a possible Listeria contamination. The US Food and Drug Administration reported that Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products. Per the FDA ALL recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023. Thankfully no illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm EST. Check out some of the products recalled below,

Product Type Name of Product(s) Brand Name Product UPC Code(s) Expiration Date Range
Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin Bistro to Go 813141023070 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141023070 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin Westin Label 813141023070 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bialy Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141027757 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant InReach 813141024466 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141024466 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Pepperjack Cheese Bialy Bistro to Go 813141026521 02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023
Breakfast Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022202 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141022202 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Bistro to Go 813141020918 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020918 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141020918 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Westin Label 813141020918 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Egg White, Cheddar & Swiss Multigrain Ciabatta Bistro to Go 813141020956 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
Breakfast Egg White, Colby & Cheddar Artisan Flat Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141026026 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
Breakfast Florentine Ham, Egg & Swiss Ciabatta Orchard Bistro 813141020932 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022110 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141022110 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Orchard Bistro 813141022110 02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023
Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141022110 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Huevos Rancheros with Mexican Rice & Beans Quick & Fresh 813141026576 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Bistro to Go 813141020901 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020901 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant InReach 813141020901 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Orchard Bistro 813141020901 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141020901 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Westin Label 813141020901 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin Bistro to Go 813141020925 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
Breakfast Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020925 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141020925 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Bistro to Go 813141022103 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022103 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022103 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141022103 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Orchard Bistro 813141022103 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Westin Label 813141022103 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Fontina Everything Bialy Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141024695 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
Catering Butternut Squash Lasagna Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027863 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
Catering Fall Cheese & Fruit Plate Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027856 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
Catering French Omelette & Potatoes Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027832 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
Catering Fruit Plate – Pineapple, Blackberry, Strawberry & Grapes Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027825 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
Catering Greek Mezza Plate Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027887 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
Catering Monte Cristo Sandwich & Cantaloupe Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027849 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
Catering Short Ribs & Au Gratin Potato Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027870 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
Desserts Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026743 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
Desserts Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141026743 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
Desserts Blueberry Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026750 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023

