Baltimore Company Recalls Hundreds Of Food Products Due To Possible Contamination

A Baltimore company has recalled than 400 food products following a possible Listeria contamination. The US Food and Drug Administration reported that Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products. Per the FDA ALL recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023. Thankfully no illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm EST. Check out some of the products recalled below,
|Product Type
|Name of Product(s)
|Brand Name
|Product UPC Code(s)
|Expiration Date Range
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141023070
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141023070
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin
|Westin Label
|813141023070
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bialy
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141027757
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|InReach
|813141024466
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141024466
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Pepperjack Cheese Bialy
|Bistro to Go
|813141026521
|02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022202
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141022202
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141020918
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020918
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020918
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Westin Label
|813141020918
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Egg White, Cheddar & Swiss Multigrain Ciabatta
|Bistro to Go
|813141020956
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Egg White, Colby & Cheddar Artisan Flat
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141026026
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Breakfast
|Florentine Ham, Egg & Swiss Ciabatta
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020932
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022110
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141022110
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022110
|02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022110
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Huevos Rancheros with Mexican Rice & Beans
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026576
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Bistro to Go
|813141020901
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020901
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|InReach
|813141020901
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020901
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020901
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Westin Label
|813141020901
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141020925
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020925
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020925
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141022103
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022103
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022103
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141022103
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022103
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Westin Label
|813141022103
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Fontina Everything Bialy
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141024695
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|Butternut Squash Lasagna
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027863
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Catering
|Fall Cheese & Fruit Plate
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027856
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|French Omelette & Potatoes
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027832
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Catering
|Fruit Plate – Pineapple, Blackberry, Strawberry & Grapes
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027825
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|Greek Mezza Plate
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027887
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|Monte Cristo Sandwich & Cantaloupe
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027849
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Catering
|Short Ribs & Au Gratin Potato
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027870
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Desserts
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026743
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Desserts
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026743
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Desserts
|Blueberry Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026750
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023