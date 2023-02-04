Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Tour Sold Out In Minutes

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
If you were hoping to get Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome To Tha Carter tour’ tickets for regular listing price that probably wont happen! After announcing he’s heading on the road, tickets went on sell Friday and sold out within minutes. Now when you go to buy tickets via Wayne’s website that directs you to Ticketmaster, you’ll see an option for resale tickets. Wayne is a legend in the game so between him and trying to snag Beyonce tickets its a pretty stressful time for music fans. Check out some of the twitter responses below,