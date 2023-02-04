HomePersia's Picks

Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Tour Sold Out In Minutes

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

If you were hoping to get Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome To Tha Carter tour’ tickets for regular listing price that probably wont happen! After announcing he’s heading on the road, tickets went on sell Friday and sold out within minutes. Now when you go to buy tickets via Wayne’s website that directs you to Ticketmaster, you’ll see an option for resale tickets. Wayne is a legend in the game so between him and trying to snag Beyonce tickets its a pretty stressful time for music fans. Check out some of the twitter responses below,

