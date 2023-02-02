Clique Chat: Drunk Texting Gone Wrong

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

Came across this post from #BallerAlert and we had to address it. A 50-year-old husband submitted a message about his wife who went out with her college friends to brunch. If you know anything about Brunch, whew Chile it’s a time to be had. Well the wife and friends got a little drunk and a message was sent to her husband that said, “Big Ron we can’t keep doing this, it feels so wrong but it feels so right.”

Later the text was UNSENT but the husband had already seen the message. The next day the wife addressed the message that was sent. She said, “the message was sent by her home girl and she didn’t have her phone.”

These two have been together since college. They’ve been married for five and together for 10 years. How would you handle this situation? Let us know below.