HBCU Recurits Star Quarterback After Using Racial Slur!

It seems as though an HBCU has just slapped us all in the face.

Reportedly Marcus Stokes a four-star quarterback at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach,FL and lost his scholarship at the University of Florida. Stokes is ranked 24th quarterback prospect in his graduation class.

According to NYPost.com Marcus Stokes posted a video in November while rapping the lyrics to a song saying a racial slur the N WORD! Looks like our fellow HBCU might be giving him a second chance.

Reports indicates that Albany State University offered him another scholarship despite him loosing one due to using a racial slur.Due to him loosing his scholarship he took to twitter with an apology saying “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. I fully accept the consequences for my actions and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

Stokes also took to twitter announcing that Albany State is his first HBCU offer. Do you think he was deserving of this chance from an HBCU?

