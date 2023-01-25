11 Puppies Dead, 2 People Injured, In Early Morning West Baltimore House Fire

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

An early morning house fire in West Baltimore left two people injured and 11 puppies dead, officials said.

According to reports from WBAL-TV, officers responded to a call for a reported fire shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Bentalou Street.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and extinguished the flames. Inside the house, two people were found suffering from smoke inhalation and leg injuries.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Also inside, firefighters found 11 puppies inside that died from fire-related injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call arson detectives at 410-396-2645 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

