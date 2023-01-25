Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning.

According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene.

Officials said they are currently looking for an unidentified black male. No other details were immediately released.

At this time, officers are investigating the incident and viewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2411.

