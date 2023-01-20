Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott announced with Baltimore City officials the launch of a new paperless water billing system along with a new payment plan program.

City residents now have the option to enroll in paperless water bills and can pay any past-due balances over a period of time without accruing any interest.

For those interested in going paperless, here’s how to sign up:

Customers are not required to enroll in paperless water billing and those who choose not to sign up for paperless water billing will continue to receive a paper bill in the mail.

Additionally., the paperless billing option is only available for City-based residential and business accounts. Anyone interested in the flexible payment option must live in Baltimore City and have a past-due balance of $250 to $5,000.

The program for Baltimore City residents will officially launch on Jan. 30.