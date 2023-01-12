CliqueChat: YellaBeezy Reveals “All Gender Restroom” In NYC

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

We already know that New York is a different place, but with YellaBeezy recent reveal on social media, it will make you do more double-takes then ever before.

YellaBeezy was recently in New York City when he ran across an “All Gender Restroom”. While it seem to have had him baffled that men and woman were using the same area for the restroom, the other woman that were in the bathroom were either used to it and very unbothered.

The way that this bathroom is set up, it doesn’t seem like there is any issues. The only real common area that is shared is where people would wash their hands. The bathroom stalls had doors from floor to ceilings. In addition, when you go to clothing stores to try on clothes, there is no male/female dressing room. It usually is just everyone together. The only separation is the partition that separates you from the public area.

Is there a difference? Would you feel comfortable using an “All Gender Restroom”? Join the Clique Chat and let us know your thoughts in the comments.